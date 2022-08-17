Jarvis Christian University
Hawkins, TX
Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach
Qualifications:
– Bachelor’s degree
– Two years of successful collegiate basketball coaching experience at the Division I level
– Division I basketball playing experience
– An understanding of and commitment to the fundamental role that intercollegiate athletics, when properly implemented, can play in the educational development of student-athletes
– Possession of a thorough knowledge of the game, a sophisticated understanding of coaching strategies, and an ability to enhance player development
– Leadership skills and the ability to manage team dynamics
– Knowledge of and commitment to NCAA Division I rules
– Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills
– Commitment to working with multicultural populations and an awareness of issues affecting women, minorities and international student-athletes
– Proficiency with computer applications and general office software
Duties/Responsibilities:
– Ability to promote an atmosphere of compliance within the program and monitor the activities regarding the compliance of all individuals involved with the program
– Ability to work successfully with other departments and constituency groups on campus and in the community
– Ability to motivate and develop student-athletes academically and athletically
– Ability to work evening and weekend hours
– Coaching effectively in practice and competition
– Energetic and engaged recruiting
– Evaluation of opposition and game strategies
– Promoting an atmosphere of compliance
– Managing the program’s equipment and coordinating team travel
– Assists the head coach when necessary with scheduling and budget management, fundraising, and building relationships with other departments and constituency groups on campus and in the community
– Adheres to all institutional, conference, and NCAA rules and regulations
Benefits:
– Dental
– Life Insurance
– Medical
– Vision