Jarvis Christian University

Hawkins, TX

Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree

– Two years of successful collegiate basketball coaching experience at the Division I level

– Division I basketball playing experience

– An understanding of and commitment to the fundamental role that intercollegiate athletics, when properly implemented, can play in the educational development of student-athletes

– Possession of a thorough knowledge of the game, a sophisticated understanding of coaching strategies, and an ability to enhance player development

– Leadership skills and the ability to manage team dynamics

– Knowledge of and commitment to NCAA Division I rules

– Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

– Commitment to working with multicultural populations and an awareness of issues affecting women, minorities and international student-athletes

– Proficiency with computer applications and general office software

Duties/Responsibilities:

– Ability to promote an atmosphere of compliance within the program and monitor the activities regarding the compliance of all individuals involved with the program

– Ability to work successfully with other departments and constituency groups on campus and in the community

– Ability to motivate and develop student-athletes academically and athletically

– Ability to work evening and weekend hours

– Coaching effectively in practice and competition

– Energetic and engaged recruiting

– Evaluation of opposition and game strategies

– Promoting an atmosphere of compliance

– Managing the program’s equipment and coordinating team travel

– Assists the head coach when necessary with scheduling and budget management, fundraising, and building relationships with other departments and constituency groups on campus and in the community

– Adheres to all institutional, conference, and NCAA rules and regulations

Benefits:



– Dental

– Life Insurance

– Medical

– Vision