Whitehouse, TX

Jasper Ventures, Inc.

Pipe Stress/Mechanical Engineer

Responsibilities

• Performs equipment inspections at vendor and jobsite locations.

• Working knowledge in mechanical equipment data sheets, specifications, requisitions, and drawings with sufficient detail to define the equipment scope and technical requirements.

• Performs stress calculations utilizing Caesar II or equivalent software.

• Performs pipe wall thickness calculations.

• Provides mechanical engineering support to project, fabrication, and construction teams.

• Interfaces with project management, engineering, design, and I&E on a regular basis.

• Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks, and participating in professional organizations.

• Other duties as assigned to meet the needs of the business.

Skills and Abilities

• Ability to read Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams and Piping Isometrics.

• Ability to create and maintain equipment specifications and requisition requirements.

• Ability to review and approve vendor calculations and drawings.

• Knowledge of and ability to interpret ASME Section VIII, B31.3, and B31.5.

• Knowledge of other related codes and standards considered a plus.

• Good communication skills, both verbal and written.

• Experience in the preparation of proposals and presentations.

• Experience in analyzing and preparing technical requirements.

• Ability to balance multiple projects.

• Critical thinking with excellent problem-solving skills.

• Ability to price various options and present cost estimates for proposals in an easily understood format using Excel spreadsheets.

• Relies on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish work goals.

• Familiarity with 3D drafting software.

• Proficiency with the Microsoft Office suite of programs.

Education

• Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical engineering required (or similar related engineering discipline); PE preferred

• 5+ years of Piping Engineering experience.

• Experience utilizing Caesar II or equivalent software.

• CAD experience a plus.