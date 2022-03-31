Whitehouse, TX
Jasper Ventures, Inc.
Pipe Stress/Mechanical Engineer
Responsibilities
• Performs equipment inspections at vendor and jobsite locations.
• Working knowledge in mechanical equipment data sheets, specifications, requisitions, and drawings with sufficient detail to define the equipment scope and technical requirements.
• Performs stress calculations utilizing Caesar II or equivalent software.
• Performs pipe wall thickness calculations.
• Provides mechanical engineering support to project, fabrication, and construction teams.
• Interfaces with project management, engineering, design, and I&E on a regular basis.
• Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks, and participating in professional organizations.
• Other duties as assigned to meet the needs of the business.
Skills and Abilities
• Ability to read Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams and Piping Isometrics.
• Ability to create and maintain equipment specifications and requisition requirements.
• Ability to review and approve vendor calculations and drawings.
• Knowledge of and ability to interpret ASME Section VIII, B31.3, and B31.5.
• Knowledge of other related codes and standards considered a plus.
• Good communication skills, both verbal and written.
• Experience in the preparation of proposals and presentations.
• Experience in analyzing and preparing technical requirements.
• Ability to balance multiple projects.
• Critical thinking with excellent problem-solving skills.
• Ability to price various options and present cost estimates for proposals in an easily understood format using Excel spreadsheets.
• Relies on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish work goals.
• Familiarity with 3D drafting software.
• Proficiency with the Microsoft Office suite of programs.
Education
• Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical engineering required (or similar related engineering discipline); PE preferred
• 5+ years of Piping Engineering experience.
• Experience utilizing Caesar II or equivalent software.
• CAD experience a plus.