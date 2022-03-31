Whitehouse, TX
Jasper Ventures, Inc.
Pipe Stress/Mechanical Engineer

Responsibilities

•    Performs equipment inspections at vendor and jobsite locations.

•    Working knowledge in mechanical equipment data sheets, specifications, requisitions, and drawings with sufficient detail to define the equipment scope and technical requirements.

•    Performs stress calculations utilizing Caesar II or equivalent software.

•    Performs pipe wall thickness calculations.

•    Provides mechanical engineering support to project, fabrication, and construction teams.

•    Interfaces with project management, engineering, design, and I&E on a regular basis.

•    Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks, and participating in professional organizations.

•    Other duties as assigned to meet the needs of the business.

Skills and Abilities

•    Ability to read Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams and Piping Isometrics.

•    Ability to create and maintain equipment specifications and requisition requirements.

•    Ability to review and approve vendor calculations and drawings.

•    Knowledge of and ability to interpret ASME Section VIII, B31.3, and B31.5.

•    Knowledge of other related codes and standards considered a plus.

•    Good communication skills, both verbal and written.

•    Experience in the preparation of proposals and presentations.

•    Experience in analyzing and preparing technical requirements.

•    Ability to balance multiple projects.

•    Critical thinking with excellent problem-solving skills.

•    Ability to price various options and present cost estimates for proposals in an easily understood format using Excel spreadsheets.

•    Relies on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish work goals.

•    Familiarity with 3D drafting software.

•    Proficiency with the Microsoft Office suite of programs.

Education

•    Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical engineering required (or similar related engineering discipline); PE preferred

•    5+ years of Piping Engineering experience.

•    Experience utilizing Caesar II or equivalent software.

•    CAD experience a plus.

