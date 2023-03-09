Jasper Ventures Inc

Whitehouse, TX

Sr. Process Engineer

Education, Training and Experience:

• BS degree required, preferred in Chemical Engineering (will consider other related engineering disciplines).

• 18-25 years of experience in oil and gas process design, preferably in natural gas processing industry, specifically in the areas of treating, dehydration, hydrocarbon liquid recovery and fractionation, and hydrocarbon condensate stabilization.

• A PE license and/or MBA are considered a plus.

Simulates and designs processes for natural gas processing industry, to meet specific applications for gas treating, dehydration, hydrocarbon liquid recovery and fractionation, and hydrocarbon condensate stabilization.

Skills and Abilities:

• Identifies changes in scope of work during a large project and produces engineering design changes as

• needed to stay within budget and schedule. Maintains level of performance under uncertain or unstructured conditions.

• Balances individual performance requirements with the demands for team participation.

• Leads other in project objectives consistent with that of the organization. Creates innovative working methods to generate new ideas.

• Works collaboratively across departments and with field to solve problems.

• Communicates effectively across all departments of organization.

• Ability to work independently and complete daily activities according to work schedule.

• Ability to meet attendance schedule with dependability and consistency.