Big Sandy, TX

JEB Food Group LLC

General Manager

$65,000/yr

Full-time

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

– Must follow proper policies and procedures

– Uphold standards of cleanliness per Health Code and periodic Quality Assurance Checks

– Ensure that alcohol is always served responsibly and in accordance with the law

– Drive sales by working with all team members to execute excellent operations, local restaurant marketing, and recruiting efforts

– Hold kitchen staff accountable to standards, safety, and sanitation guidelines

– Responsibly handle cash, including but not limited to assigning drawers, computing employee checkouts, and bank deposits

– Respectfully and properly handle all issues of alleged discrimination or harassment in accordance with policy

– Maintain an atmosphere free of intimidation, discrimination, harassment, poor attitude, or poor work performance

– Effectively coach and counsel

Effectively teach, motivate, and coach all team members

– Hold team members accountable to standards and be willing to correct standards that are not met in any area

– Maintain organized and updated training schedules, programs and materials for new employees

– Effectively execute training and development programs including personal development

– Consistently manage the execution of Performance Based Scheduling

Practice sound inventory control

– Dress and act professionally each day to set a good example for all employees

Education/Experience

– Must have at least 3 years’ leadership experience in high-volume restaurants and/or bars.

– Ability to effectively communicate in the English language. Spanish communication skills are helpful but not required.

– Ability to apply common sense and understanding to carry out simple one or two-step instructions.

– Ability to mathematically compute proper change and accurately settle checks.

– Regularly required to stand for up to 10 hours; walk; use hands and fingers to handle, feel, or carry objects, product, or controls; and talk or hear.