Big Sandy, TX
JEB Food Group LLC
General Manager
$65,000/yr
Full-time
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
– Must follow proper policies and procedures
– Uphold standards of cleanliness per Health Code and periodic Quality Assurance Checks
– Ensure that alcohol is always served responsibly and in accordance with the law
– Drive sales by working with all team members to execute excellent operations, local restaurant marketing, and recruiting efforts
– Hold kitchen staff accountable to standards, safety, and sanitation guidelines
– Responsibly handle cash, including but not limited to assigning drawers, computing employee checkouts, and bank deposits
– Respectfully and properly handle all issues of alleged discrimination or harassment in accordance with policy
– Maintain an atmosphere free of intimidation, discrimination, harassment, poor attitude, or poor work performance
– Effectively coach and counsel
Effectively teach, motivate, and coach all team members
– Hold team members accountable to standards and be willing to correct standards that are not met in any area
– Maintain organized and updated training schedules, programs and materials for new employees
– Effectively execute training and development programs including personal development
– Consistently manage the execution of Performance Based Scheduling
Practice sound inventory control
– Dress and act professionally each day to set a good example for all employees
Education/Experience
– Must have at least 3 years’ leadership experience in high-volume restaurants and/or bars.
– Ability to effectively communicate in the English language. Spanish communication skills are helpful but not required.
– Ability to apply common sense and understanding to carry out simple one or two-step instructions.
– Ability to mathematically compute proper change and accurately settle checks.
– Regularly required to stand for up to 10 hours; walk; use hands and fingers to handle, feel, or carry objects, product, or controls; and talk or hear.