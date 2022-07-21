JELD-WEN
Hawkins, TX
Production Planning Coordinator
PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Prepares production scheduling special needs orders
– Alters schedules to meet shipping dates according to sales forecasts to customer orders
– Manual adjustments in Titan of all scrap data
– Timely responses to internal teams’ questions
– Prepares production paperwork and other supporting material to production floor
– Assist in other duties as requested by Managers
– Communicates changes in production already in process to all necessary team members
DESIRED QUALITIES:
– Self-motivated, enthusiastic individual
– Experience with production scheduling
– Independent worker
QUALIFICATIONS:
– Excellent organizational and multi-tasking skills
– Excellent communication skills- verbal and written
– Decision making and critical thinking skills
– Product and service knowledge, comprehension of material and process flow
– Extensive computer skills, especially with Excel & TITAN
– Detail and prioritization skills