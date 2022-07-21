JELD-WEN

Hawkins, TX

Production Planning Coordinator

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Prepares production scheduling special needs orders

– Alters schedules to meet shipping dates according to sales forecasts to customer orders

– Manual adjustments in Titan of all scrap data

– Timely responses to internal teams’ questions

– Prepares production paperwork and other supporting material to production floor

– Assist in other duties as requested by Managers

– Communicates changes in production already in process to all necessary team members

DESIRED QUALITIES:

– Self-motivated, enthusiastic individual

– Experience with production scheduling

– Independent worker

QUALIFICATIONS:

– Excellent organizational and multi-tasking skills

– Excellent communication skills- verbal and written

– Decision making and critical thinking skills

– Product and service knowledge, comprehension of material and process flow

– Extensive computer skills, especially with Excel & TITAN

– Detail and prioritization skills