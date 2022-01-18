JOB ALERT: Jessica McCoy Insurance Agency in Whitehouse needs a customer service representative

Whitehouse, TX
Jessica McCoy Insurance Agency
Customer Service Representative
Responsibilities
– Greet all customers, entering the office, in a friendly and helpful manner.
– Answer and direct incoming phone calls, emails, and web requests.
– Take premium payments from customers.
– File and maintain client documents.
– Keep lobby and kitchen areas tidy.
– Process requests from clients.
Requirements
– Possess an upbeat, positive, and enthusiastic attitude.
– Excellent Communication/interpersonal skills.
– Proficiency to multi-task, follow-thru and follow-up.
– Exceptional Business Writing and Editing Skills.
– Must be highly self-motivated.
– TX Property & Casualty License (training & testing provided).
Benefits
-Paid Holidays
-Weekends Off
-$1,500 Monthly