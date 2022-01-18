JOB ALERT: Jessica McCoy Insurance Agency in Whitehouse needs a customer service representative

Whitehouse, TX

Jessica McCoy Insurance Agency

Customer Service Representative

Responsibilities

– Greet all customers, entering the office, in a friendly and helpful manner.

– Answer and direct incoming phone calls, emails, and web requests.

– Take premium payments from customers.

– File and maintain client documents.

– Keep lobby and kitchen areas tidy.

– Process requests from clients.

Requirements

– Possess an upbeat, positive, and enthusiastic attitude.

– Excellent Communication/interpersonal skills.

– Proficiency to multi-task, follow-thru and follow-up.

– Exceptional Business Writing and Editing Skills.

– Must be highly self-motivated.

– TX Property & Casualty License (training & testing provided).

Benefits

-Paid Holidays

-Weekends Off

-$1,500 Monthly