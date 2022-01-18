JOB ALERT: Jessica McCoy Insurance Agency in Whitehouse needs a customer service representative

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Whitehouse, TX
Jessica McCoy Insurance Agency
Customer Service Representative

Responsibilities

– Greet all customers, entering the office, in a friendly and helpful manner.
– Answer and direct incoming phone calls, emails, and web requests.
– Take premium payments from customers.
– File and maintain client documents.
– Keep lobby and kitchen areas tidy.
– Process requests from clients.

Requirements

– Possess an upbeat, positive, and enthusiastic attitude.
– Excellent Communication/interpersonal skills.
– Proficiency to multi-task, follow-thru and follow-up.
– Exceptional Business Writing and Editing Skills.
– Must be highly self-motivated.
– TX Property & Casualty License (training & testing provided).

Benefits

-Paid Holidays
-Weekends Off
-$1,500 Monthly

Apply Here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51