Joboto

Jacksonville, TX

Post Surgical Trauma RN

Skills:

* 2+ Years Nursing Experience Preferred

* Trauma Experience is a plus, but not required

* Variable Shifts

* Will Train for Position-Offering up to $30K in Sign On!

* Full-Time

Why join us?

* Sign-on Bonuses available

* Relocation Assistance available

* Competitive pay with exceptional benefits and 401K match

* 180 hours frontloaded of PTO right when you start

* Train into a new nursing specialty

* Get a bump in pay

* Move into nursing leadership

* Offering top technologies, equipment and instruments