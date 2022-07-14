Joboto
Jacksonville, TX
Post Surgical Trauma RN
Skills:
* 2+ Years Nursing Experience Preferred
* Trauma Experience is a plus, but not required
* Variable Shifts
* Will Train for Position-Offering up to $30K in Sign On!
* Full-Time
Why join us?
* Sign-on Bonuses available
* Relocation Assistance available
* Competitive pay with exceptional benefits and 401K match
* 180 hours frontloaded of PTO right when you start
* Train into a new nursing specialty
* Get a bump in pay
* Move into nursing leadership
* Offering top technologies, equipment and instruments