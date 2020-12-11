JOB ALERT: JOBOT needs an automotive engineer

JOBOT
LUFKIN, TX
REMOTE DESIGN AUTOMATION ENGINEER
$100,000-$135,000
Medical, dental, Vision, 401K, PTO
3+ Years of related experience in the sedmiconductor industry
Conduct administration and support for production applications (source code management systems, documentation tools, environment configuration systems, metric/logging databases, shared network storage, etc), Implement infrastructure automation, metric collection, and reporting, Make data driven decisions, Engage users to address issues and implement long term solutions, Lead the planning and exocutions of complex projects both independently and collaboratively, Balance support related tasks and participate in driving projects to completion