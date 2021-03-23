JOB ALERT: Jones Land Lasalle in Tyler needs an assistant facilities manager

Tyler, TX

Jones Land Lasalle

Assistant Facilities Manager

Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent work experience

Minimum 2 years industry experience required either in a corporate environment, third-party service provider, or as a consultant

Requires basic knowledge of mechanical and electric building systems . Experience with Move/Add/Change activity is a plus.

Position provides delivery of services to operate and maintain multiple properties. Services include financial management, facility maintenance, procurement, work order management and reporting, and supplier management.