JOB ALERT: KBS Services in Longview seeking a custodian/cleaner

KBS Services

Longview, Texas

Custodian/cleaner

Tuesday – Sunday

Work shifts:

4 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Pay: $12.50

Summary of duties:

Cleans rooms, hallways, restrooms, locker rooms, offices, stairways, and windows.

Sweep, remove debris, clean spills, and mop floors throughout the sales floor and seating area.

Regularly check the trash receptacles, emptying as needed, in all areas of the site.

Collect, consolidate, and separate recycling into proper receptacles.

Clean windows and mirrored surfaces; polish stainless steel surfaces.

After an initial waiting period, those hired into full-time positions are eligible for a competitive benefits package that includes the following:

Medical, Dental, and Vision Coverage

Short-Term and Long-Term Disability Income

Term Life and AD&D Insurance

Employee Assistance Program

401k Retirement Plan

KBS is hiring immediately for motivated housekeeping individuals that love to clean and have high attention to detail. The Cleaner will perform general cleaning and upkeep for a large distribution center, retail store, or commercial building. Individuals in these janitorial positions will ensure the building, grounds, and equipment are in a clean, orderly, and functional condition.