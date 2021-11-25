JOB ALERT: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services in Hemphill needs a janitor

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services

Hemphill, TX

Janitor

Part-Time Work Schedule: Monday-Friday

Summary of duties:

Cleans rooms, hallways, restrooms, locker rooms, offices, stairways, and windows.

Sweep, remove debris, clean spills, and mop floors throughout the sales floor and seating area.

Regularly check the trash receptacles, emptying as needed, in all areas of the site.

Collect, consolidate, and separate recycling into proper receptacles.

Clean windows and mirrored surfaces; polish stainless steel surfaces.



Supportive work environment, shifts that accommodate your needs, an opportunity to accelerate your career, and work with a great team!

KBS is hiring immediately for motivated housekeeping individuals that love to clean and have a high attention to detail. The Custodian will perform general cleaning and upkeep for a large distribution center, retail store, or commercial building. Individuals in these janitorial positions will ensure the building, grounds, and equipment are in a clean, orderly, and functional condition.