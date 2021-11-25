JOB ALERT: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services in Hemphill needs a janitor

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services
Hemphill, TX
Janitor

Part-Time Work Schedule: Monday-Friday

Summary of duties:

  • Cleans rooms, hallways, restrooms, locker rooms, offices, stairways, and windows.
  • Sweep, remove debris, clean spills, and mop floors throughout the sales floor and seating area.
  • Regularly check the trash receptacles, emptying as needed, in all areas of the site.
  • Collect, consolidate, and separate recycling into proper receptacles.
  • Clean windows and mirrored surfaces; polish stainless steel surfaces.


Supportive work environment, shifts that accommodate your needs, an opportunity to accelerate your career, and work with a great team!

KBS is hiring immediately for motivated housekeeping individuals that love to clean and have a high attention to detail. The Custodian will perform general cleaning and upkeep for a large distribution center, retail store, or commercial building. Individuals in these janitorial positions will ensure the building, grounds, and equipment are in a clean, orderly, and functional condition.

APPLY HERE

