KELLY SERVICES

QUITMAN, TX

QUALITY CONTROL LAB TECHNICIAN

Full Time, Temp-to-Hire

HS Diploma or GED required. AA or BS in Lab Science or 2 yrs lab experience preferred.

Knowledge of concepts, practices and procedures of a food testing laboratory

Kelly Services is currently recruiting for a Quality Control Lab Technician for a nutrition manufacturing company. This job involves preparing samples for analytical and microbiological testing of food products, ingredients, and environmentals.