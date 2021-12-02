JOB ALERT: Kemper in Henderson needs an insurance sales agent

Henderson, TX

Kemper

Insurance Sales Agent

Conducting interviews, recommending products, closing sales, and using our Family Security Selling System

Continuously prospecting for sales opportunities

Collecting premiums from policyholders, based on a pre-arranged schedule

Responding promptly to policyholder service requests such as beneficiary changes, claims, loans, etc.

Keeping records, accounting for money collected, and processing paperwork

Expectations

Increase the agency size

Build good working relationships with customers

Devote whatever time is necessary to fulfill the responsibilities of the position

Commit to ongoing development of knowledge and skills

Rewards

An established business – New agents pay nothing for an established agency, which has a built-in clientele of loyal policyholders

Pay for performance – A chance to write their own paycheck with increasing income opportunity as skills and knowledge grow

Job stability – Employment in a field where there is an increasing need of qualified professionals

Prestige – Recognition in the community as a respected professional

Advancement – The potential for future promotion to a management position

Personal Satisfaction – Knowing that they are doing meaningful work when they help others protect the people they love