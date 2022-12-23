Kemper
Overton, Texas
Insurance Sales Agent
Responsibilities:
- Agents are each assigned a territory (called an agency) with an established book of in-force business.
Day to day activities include:
- Conducting interviews, recommending products, closing sales, and using our selling system
- Continuously prospecting for sales opportunities
- Collecting premiums from policyholders, based on a pre-arranged schedule
- Responding promptly to policyholder service requests such as beneficiary changes, claims, loans, etc
- Keeping records, accounting for money collected, and processing paperwork
Minimum Job Requirements:
- Customer service experience
- The ability to visit customers door to door
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- Valid driver’s license with required insurance
- Dependable vehicle as daily travel is required
- Ability to meet the requirements of a background check, motor vehicle report check and drug test
- Authorized to work in the United States
Benefits: Kemper offers competitive benefits including Group Life Insurance, Major Medical & Dental, Short-term & Long-term disability, Retirement Plan, 401(k), and Paid Vacation. Superior performance is recognized through awards, prizes and trips!
Kemper is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. Our success is a direct reflection of the talented and diverse people who make a positive difference in the lives of our customers every day. We believe a high-performing culture, valuable opportunities for personal development and professional challenge, and a healthy work-life balance can be highly motivating and productive. Kemper’s products and services are making a real difference to our customers, who have unique and evolving needs. By joining our team, you are helping to provide an experience to our stakeholders that delivers on our promises.