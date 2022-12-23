Kemper

Overton, Texas

Insurance Sales Agent

Responsibilities:

Agents are each assigned a territory (called an agency) with an established book of in-force business.

Day to day activities include:

Conducting interviews, recommending products, closing sales, and using our selling system

Continuously prospecting for sales opportunities

Collecting premiums from policyholders, based on a pre-arranged schedule

Responding promptly to policyholder service requests such as beneficiary changes, claims, loans, etc

Keeping records, accounting for money collected, and processing paperwork

Minimum Job Requirements:

Customer service experience

The ability to visit customers door to door

Must be at least 18 years of age

Valid driver’s license with required insurance

Dependable vehicle as daily travel is required

Ability to meet the requirements of a background check, motor vehicle report check and drug test

Authorized to work in the United States

Benefits: Kemper offers competitive benefits including Group Life Insurance, Major Medical & Dental, Short-term & Long-term disability, Retirement Plan, 401(k), and Paid Vacation. Superior performance is recognized through awards, prizes and trips!

Kemper is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. Our success is a direct reflection of the talented and diverse people who make a positive difference in the lives of our customers every day. We believe a high-performing culture, valuable opportunities for personal development and professional challenge, and a healthy work-life balance can be highly motivating and productive. Kemper’s products and services are making a real difference to our customers, who have unique and evolving needs. By joining our team, you are helping to provide an experience to our stakeholders that delivers on our promises.