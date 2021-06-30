JOB ALERT: Keurig Dr. Pepper in Longview hiring for distribution supervisor

KEURIG DR. PEPPER
LONGVIEW
DISTRIBUTION SUPERVISOR
Medical, 401K, Vacation and PTO
High School Diploma/GED, Valid Class A drivers license,  Must be able to pass Motor Vehicle Record Check
1 Year management/supervisory experience, 3 Years delivery/distribution experience
The Distribution Supervisor is responsible for supervising delivery drivers and the evaluation of distribution activities. Supervise a team of delivery drivers, Responsible for the direction, coordination and evaluation of all distribution activities for assigned drivers/routes. Supervise the planning and scheduling of company transport vehicles to maximize revenue producing opportunities and minimize downtime and excessive overtime, Ensure that optimal inventory levels of full goods are maintained in order to fulfill daily sales needs.
Apply Here

