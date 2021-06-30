JOB ALERT: Keurig Dr. Pepper in Longview hiring for distribution supervisor

|KEURIG DR. PEPPER
|LONGVIEW
|DISTRIBUTION SUPERVISOR
|Medical, 401K, Vacation and PTO
|High School Diploma/GED, Valid Class A drivers license, Must be able to pass Motor Vehicle Record Check
|1 Year management/supervisory experience, 3 Years delivery/distribution experience
|The Distribution Supervisor is responsible for supervising delivery drivers and the evaluation of distribution activities. Supervise a team of delivery drivers, Responsible for the direction, coordination and evaluation of all distribution activities for assigned drivers/routes. Supervise the planning and scheduling of company transport vehicles to maximize revenue producing opportunities and minimize downtime and excessive overtime, Ensure that optimal inventory levels of full goods are maintained in order to fulfill daily sales needs.
Trending Right Now
Don't Miss
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
Community Calendar
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
KETK Twitter & Facebook
FOX51 Twitter & Facebook
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Livestream Alerts Newsletter