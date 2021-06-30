JOB ALERT: Keurig Dr. Pepper in Longview hiring for distribution supervisor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) announced they have finalized their deal with Gap Inc. The company is going to use 140 acres to construct their warehouse, which will be 850,000 square feet. The project was approved by the city in February, and the location is now being built.

$5.2 million are part of the deal that the city, county and SWEPCO agreed upon with the company to encourage them to come to East Texas.