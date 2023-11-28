KFC Chicken

Longview, TX

KFC Shift Manager

KBP Brands is looking for a motivated KFC Shift Manager. Working as a Shift Manager lets you develop your restaurant skills while still having the time to do the things you enjoy. You’ll benefit from our training, career opportunities, and receive reward and recognition for your efforts.

What’s in it for you?

-Competitive hourly pay

-Medical, Dental and Vision benefits

-Accrued paid vacation

-Flexible schedules – no early mornings and no super late nights

What are we looking for?

-Managers must be 18 years of age!

-Shift supervisory experience in either the food service or retail environment

Essential Functions

-Lift, carry, stack, push or pull heavy objects up to 50 pounds

-Stand and walk constantly for entire shifts