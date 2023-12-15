KFC

Jacksonville, TX

KFC Restaurant General Manager

Annual awards trip based on restaurant performance. Top 10 % of GMs in each region attend.

Ability to develop your leadership skills and seek above store level opportunities with our internal leadership development program.

Minimum 1 year of experience as General Manager in food service or retail environment, including Profit & Loss responsibility preferably in quick serve restaurant (QSR).

Managers must be at least 18 years old.

Availability to close the restaurant at least two nights a week.

Control profitability by following cash control/security procedures, maintaining property inventory levels,

managing labor, reviewing financial reports, and taking appropriate actions.

Recruit, interview and hire Team Members, Shift Managers and Assistant General Managers.

Coach and train all employees in operational excellence to ensure restaurant success.

Complete inventory counts every other week.