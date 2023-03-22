KFC

Palestine, TX

Shift Manager

But there are a few skills you should have from the get-go:

Be honest, energetic, and fun. And be able to get along and talk easily with people.

You’re never short of a smile and take real pride in your work.

Cope well under pressure and thrive on a challenge.

You set high standards for yourself and the people you work with – you love keeping things fun for the team and the customers.

You want to learn how to run great restaurants from the best restaurant managers in the business.

We hire 15-, 16- and 17-year-old workers!

Shift Managers need to be at least 18 years old.

Benefits: We offer amazing benefits to our employees, such as the following:

Competitive hourly pay

Two week’s paid vacation (to start!) for Shift Managers

Flexible schedules – no early mornings and no super late nights

Free shift meals and an employee discount at KFC

Employee Assistance Program

At KFC, we feed the world. But we do more than fill people up. We fulfill their life. Our meals matter, and when we serve them with southern hospitality, we make our customer’s day. So, our jobs are more than a paycheck – they’re about being independent, having fun, and making new friends. We’ve got great jobs for people just starting their careers, looking for a flexible second job, or continuing to work after retirement. Working as a Team Member or Shift Manager lets you develop your restaurant skills while still having the time to do the things you enjoy. You’ll benefit from our training and career opportunities and receive rewards and recognition for your efforts. The good news is that your training will teach you everything you need to know to succeed on the job.