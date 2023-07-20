KFC Restaurant

Longview

General Manager

What’s in it for you? Medical, Dental and Vision benefits; 401K contribution and match; Accrued paid vacation; Company paid Life Insurance; Flexible schedules – no early mornings and no super late nights and more.

Requirements: Managers must be 18 years of age. High School, GED, College, or University degree preferred. 1-2 years of supervisory experience in either the food service or retail environment, including Profit & Loss. Able to close the restaurant at least two nights a week.

Control profitability by following cash control and security procedures, maintain inventory levels, manage labor, review financial reports, and take appropriate actions. Recruit, interview, hire and train Team Members, Shift Managers and Assistant General Managers to ensure restaurant success. Complete inventory counts every other week. Ensure the restaurant is kept clean and the team is providing an exceptional visit for guests with friendliness and a quality product.