Tyler, TX

Kicker Diesel LLC

Aviation Fuel Hauler

Full-time

$4,000-$6,000 monthly

Requirements: At least 25 years old with valid CDL-A license and hazmat/tanker endorsement. Must live in NE Texas or near Tyler. At least 2 years experience driving tankers preferred.

Immediate opening for a dependable, honest, and dedicated Aviation Fuel Hauler to deliver aviation fuel from Tyler, TX to small/medium airports. You will be trained for the job you will be performing.