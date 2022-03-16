Kim’s Convenience Stores
Flint, Texas
Department Lead – Deli

Minimum Requirements for the Deli Lead:

  • High school education or equivalent combination of education and background.
  • Must have at least three years’ experience in the grocery or natural food industry.
  • Knowledge of natural foods and natural foods industry.
  • Proven ability to develop and implement budgets and to adhere to cost and margin requirements.

Qualifications for the Deli Lead:

  • Performs other duties as needed or assigned by management. Must be at least 18 years old.
  • Excellent ability to manage, price and control inventory.
  • Extensive point-of-sale experience.
  • Ability to plan, develop, and implement systems to provide for efficient and productive operations.
  • Highly organized with the ability to prioritize and perform well under pressure.
  • Ability to work well with others in a co-operative environment where teamwork and constant communication are essential.
  • Experience in supervising/managing, hiring, training, motivating, and evaluating a diverse staff.
  • Commitment to superior customer service and to provide the highest quality shopping experience possible.
  • Displayed ability to lift at least 50 pounds.
  • Demonstrated ability to follow through on commitments.
  • Ability to project an outgoing, friendly personality.
  • Excellent communications skills, both in listening to and instructing others.
  • Good character, integrity, self-reflective, flexibility, dependability.
  • Ability to ascertain and anticipate store needs.
  • Ability to work weekends, to commit 12 months+ preferred.
  • Experience with start-ups a plus.

Essential Responsibilities for the Deli Lead:

  • Create and adhere to budget; attain sales, labor costs and margin goals for the department.
  • Build relationships and negotiate with local, regional, and national suppliers.
  • Place purchase orders and research new products.
  • Conduct annual reports on schedule.
  • Develop and follow procedures for ordering, receiving, pricing, and stocking for the department.
  • Ensure personal and staff adherence to Kim’s customer service standards.
  • Maintain a clear line of communication between all departments.
  • Perform other duties and assignments as directed by the General Manager.

Benefits:

  • Growing company with upward mobility
  • Bonus
  • Car Allowance
  • 401(k)
  • Bonus Program
  • Paid Vacation
  • Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance

Kim’s Convenience Stores is a rapidly growing convenience store chain, currently having 19 locations with two more opening soon. We are searching for friendly, energetic, and highly motivated candidates to join our team!

