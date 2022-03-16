Kim’s Convenience Stores

Flint, Texas

Department Lead – Deli

Minimum Requirements for the Deli Lead:

High school education or equivalent combination of education and background.

Must have at least three years’ experience in the grocery or natural food industry.

Knowledge of natural foods and natural foods industry.

Proven ability to develop and implement budgets and to adhere to cost and margin requirements.

Qualifications for the Deli Lead:

Performs other duties as needed or assigned by management. Must be at least 18 years old.

Excellent ability to manage, price and control inventory.

Extensive point-of-sale experience.

Ability to plan, develop, and implement systems to provide for efficient and productive operations.

Highly organized with the ability to prioritize and perform well under pressure.

Ability to work well with others in a co-operative environment where teamwork and constant communication are essential.

Experience in supervising/managing, hiring, training, motivating, and evaluating a diverse staff.

Commitment to superior customer service and to provide the highest quality shopping experience possible.

Displayed ability to lift at least 50 pounds.

Demonstrated ability to follow through on commitments.

Ability to project an outgoing, friendly personality.

Excellent communications skills, both in listening to and instructing others.

Good character, integrity, self-reflective, flexibility, dependability.

Ability to ascertain and anticipate store needs.

Ability to work weekends, to commit 12 months+ preferred.

Experience with start-ups a plus.

Essential Responsibilities for the Deli Lead:

Create and adhere to budget; attain sales, labor costs and margin goals for the department.

Build relationships and negotiate with local, regional, and national suppliers.

Place purchase orders and research new products.

Conduct annual reports on schedule.

Develop and follow procedures for ordering, receiving, pricing, and stocking for the department.

Ensure personal and staff adherence to Kim’s customer service standards.

Maintain a clear line of communication between all departments.

Perform other duties and assignments as directed by the General Manager.

Benefits:

Growing company with upward mobility

Bonus

Car Allowance

401(k)

Bonus Program

Paid Vacation

Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance

Kim’s Convenience Stores is a rapidly growing convenience store chain, currently having 19 locations with two more opening soon. We are searching for friendly, energetic, and highly motivated candidates to join our team!