Kim’s Convenience Stores
Flint, Texas
Department Lead – Deli
Minimum Requirements for the Deli Lead:
- High school education or equivalent combination of education and background.
- Must have at least three years’ experience in the grocery or natural food industry.
- Knowledge of natural foods and natural foods industry.
- Proven ability to develop and implement budgets and to adhere to cost and margin requirements.
Qualifications for the Deli Lead:
- Performs other duties as needed or assigned by management. Must be at least 18 years old.
- Excellent ability to manage, price and control inventory.
- Extensive point-of-sale experience.
- Ability to plan, develop, and implement systems to provide for efficient and productive operations.
- Highly organized with the ability to prioritize and perform well under pressure.
- Ability to work well with others in a co-operative environment where teamwork and constant communication are essential.
- Experience in supervising/managing, hiring, training, motivating, and evaluating a diverse staff.
- Commitment to superior customer service and to provide the highest quality shopping experience possible.
- Displayed ability to lift at least 50 pounds.
- Demonstrated ability to follow through on commitments.
- Ability to project an outgoing, friendly personality.
- Excellent communications skills, both in listening to and instructing others.
- Good character, integrity, self-reflective, flexibility, dependability.
- Ability to ascertain and anticipate store needs.
- Ability to work weekends, to commit 12 months+ preferred.
- Experience with start-ups a plus.
Essential Responsibilities for the Deli Lead:
- Create and adhere to budget; attain sales, labor costs and margin goals for the department.
- Build relationships and negotiate with local, regional, and national suppliers.
- Place purchase orders and research new products.
- Conduct annual reports on schedule.
- Develop and follow procedures for ordering, receiving, pricing, and stocking for the department.
- Ensure personal and staff adherence to Kim’s customer service standards.
- Maintain a clear line of communication between all departments.
- Perform other duties and assignments as directed by the General Manager.
Benefits:
- Growing company with upward mobility
- Bonus
- Car Allowance
- 401(k)
- Bonus Program
- Paid Vacation
- Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance
Kim’s Convenience Stores is a rapidly growing convenience store chain, currently having 19 locations with two more opening soon. We are searching for friendly, energetic, and highly motivated candidates to join our team!