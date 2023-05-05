Kim’s Convenience Store

Flint, TX

Store Manager

Salary Range: $60,000 – $79,000.

Benefits: 401(k), Bonus Program,

Paid Vacation, Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance.

The Manager is responsible for day-to-day store operations, including scheduling, training, and supervising employees.

Responsible for the store profits, and all controllable expenses including labor, inventory levels, plus cash and inventory shortages. Also responsible for building and increasing sales.

Kim’s currently has 19 locations with two more opening soon. They are searching for friendly, energetic, and highly motivated candidates to join their team!