JOB ALERT: Kim’s Convenience Store in Flint needs an assistant manager

Flint, TX

Kim’s Convenience Store

Assistant Manager

Responsibilities

Assist in the recruiting of, recommend for hire, and train positive individuals to become members of the team, ensuring excellent customer service.

Motivate, encourage, and challenge store cashiers.

Promote and resolve customer complaints in a timely and professional manner.

Implement and enforce established daily operating procedures to ensure store is clean, adequately stocked, organized, and well kept.

Ensure all merchandise is stocked and displays are attractive, priced correctly, and displayed in a safe manner.

Maintain quality brand image standards as pass evaluations

Supervise and discipline store employees according to company policy.

Monitor daily retail gasoline competitors and sending the prices to the corporate office in a timely manner as established by management.

Complete daily paperwork and computer entry in a timely manner as established by management

Monitor cash over/short, inventory shrinkage, and drive offs daily.

Have the physical ability to perform all duties of a store cashier regularly

Understand all information in the daily reporting of store operations.

Follow and enforce all company policies and established procedures.

Communicate and perform all price change request, mark downs/ups.

Communicate any problems with merchandise pricing to the Price Book Administrator.

Enforce all safety and security issues and report all unsafe conditions.

Conduct regular safety and security meetings and document with employees attending signatures.

Report and process all employee and/or customer incidents or accidents following company procedure.

Requirements

Lifts and carries stock weighing up to fifty (50) pounds while stocking shelves and cooler.

Stands and walks 8-10 hours a day on a tile or concrete surface while completing job duties.

Pulls and pushes up to fifty (50) pounds to move stock.

Bends and stoops to stock low shelves in store, cooler and to clean.

Performs twisting/rotating motions using head/neck, waist, knees, arms.

Handles case goods, cooler merchandise, cleaning material, equipment, and money.

Maintains control of cash, must balance register within $1 each shift.

Controls lottery ticket inventory, ensuring that customers are charged for each lottery ticket they are given.

Benefits

401(k)

Bonus Program

Paid Vacation

Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance