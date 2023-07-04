Kim’s Convenience Stores

Palestine, TX

Deli/Cook

Responsibilities of working in the Deli:

Clean food preparation areas, cooking surfaces, and utensils.

Cook and package batches of food, such as fried chicken, hamburgers, armadillo eggs, and banana pudding, which are prepared to order or kept warm/cold until sold.

Cook the exact number of items according to shift Par or ordered by customer, working on several different orders simultaneously.

Maintain sanitation, health. And safety standards in work areas.

Read food order slips or receive verbal instruction as to food required by patron and prepare and cook food according to instructions.

Verify that prepared food meets requirements for quality and quantity.

Wash, cut, and prepare foods designated for cooking.

Benefits of working in the Deli:

Growing company with upward mobility

401(k)

Bonus Program

Paid Vacation

Health, Vision, Dental, Life Insurance