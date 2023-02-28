Kindred at Home

Athens, TX

Hospice Nurse Practiconer

As a Hospice Nurse Practitioner, you will:

Gather clinical information to support the diagnosis and prognosis and provide these findings from the face-to-face encounter to the physician who is considering recertifying the patient.

Attest to a face to face encounter being made and includes in the attestation: The beneficiary’s name, the date of the encounter, the certification period dates, and that the clinical findings of that encounter have been provided to the certifying physician for use in determining continued eligibility for hospice care.

Communicate clinical findings of the face-to-face encounter to the IDG for use in coordinating patient care.

Provide care to patient when a need is identified during a face-to-face encounter.

Document the clinical finding and care provided in the patient’s medical record.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with those contacted in the course of work.

Qualifications:

Master of Science in Nursing from an accredited school of nursing

Current Nurse Practitioner certification/license

Minimum of two years Nurse Practitioner experience

Nurse Practitioner specialty in Geriatrics, In-Home Care or Hospice preferred.

Excellent leadership, interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills

Independent decision making and self-motivation

Compassionate care, uncompromising service, and clinical excellence that’s how our Hospice improves quality of life in the final stages of life. By delivering palliative care by hospice professionals, our patients can spend their remaining days in comfort and peace. Kindred at Home, a division of Kindred Healthcare Inc., is the nation’s leading provider of comprehensive home health, hospice, and non-medical home care services.