JOB ALERT: Kitchen Tune-Up in Tyler looking for Cabinet Sales Specialist

Tyler, TX

Kitchen Tune-Up

Cabinet Sales Specialist

Full-time

Commissioned-based Opportunity

The Cabinet Sales Specialist works with professionalism and consistency to successfully achieve sales goals. NO Cold Calling required. 3 weeks of paid training. Uncapped commission. Phone and mileage reimbursement. Ongoing training and coaching provided. Kitchens are the heart of the home! Join Kitchen Tune-Up as we make our clients remodeling dreams a reality. Part time and full time opportunities available.

Apply online. Email phooge@kitchentuneup.com with a short paragraph answering the prompt below. The subject line of the email should include the position you are applying for as well as your full name. The answer should be brief and not exceed 200 words.

To apply, click here.