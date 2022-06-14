Longview, TX
Komatsu
Electronic Assembly
Responsibilities
• Work Safe and is an advocate for Safety
• Prepares work to be accomplished by studying assembly instructions, blueprint specifications,
and parts lists; gathering parts, subassemblies, tools, and materials.
• Assembles electronic components by using templates or reading measurements, examining
connections for correct fit; fastening parts and subassemblies.
• Able to use soldering iron, read component valves, make wire crimps, and perform mechanical
assembly work with minimum supervision
• Can assemble complex components
• Maintains safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and
regulations.
• Documents actions by completing production and quality forms.
• Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Qualifications
*Komatsu is an indispensable partner to the construction, mining, forestry, forklift, and industrial machinery markets, maximizing value for customers through innovative solutions.