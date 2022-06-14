Longview, TX

Komatsu

Electronic Assembly

Responsibilities

• Work Safe and is an advocate for Safety

• Prepares work to be accomplished by studying assembly instructions, blueprint specifications,

and parts lists; gathering parts, subassemblies, tools, and materials.

• Assembles electronic components by using templates or reading measurements, examining

connections for correct fit; fastening parts and subassemblies.

• Able to use soldering iron, read component valves, make wire crimps, and perform mechanical

assembly work with minimum supervision

• Can assemble complex components

• Maintains safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and

regulations.

• Documents actions by completing production and quality forms.

• Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Qualifications

• Work Safe and is an advocate for Safety

• Prepares work to be accomplished by studying assembly instructions, blueprint specifications,

and parts lists; gathering parts, subassemblies, tools, and materials.

• Assembles electronic components by using templates or reading measurements, examining

connections for correct fit; fastening parts and subassemblies.

• Able to use soldering iron, read component valves, make wire crimps, and perform mechanical

assembly work with minimum supervision

• Can assemble complex components

• Maintains safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and

regulations.

• Documents actions by completing production and quality forms.

• Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

*Komatsu is an indispensable partner to the construction, mining, forestry, forklift, and industrial machinery markets, maximizing value for customers through innovative solutions.