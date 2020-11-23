JOB ALERT: Komatsu in Longview seeks general/electric assembly worker

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GENERAL/ELECTRICAL ASSEMBLY I
LONGVIEW, TX
KOMATSU. LTD.
MINING INDUSTRY
Full-Time
Avg. Salary $24,960

Komatsu is a partner to the construction, mining, industrial and forestry industries that maximizes value for customers through innovative solutions. With a full line of products supported by our technologies, regional distribution channels and a global service network, we help customers safely and sustainably optimize their operations. Our services are used to extract fundamental minerals and develop modern infrastructure.

Apply here

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below.
Shop Goodwill Tyler

This post is sponsored by Goodwill East Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51