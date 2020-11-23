JOB ALERT: Komatsu in Longview seeks general/electric assembly worker

GENERAL/ELECTRICAL ASSEMBLY I

LONGVIEW, TX

KOMATSU. LTD.

MINING INDUSTRY

Full-Time

Avg. Salary $24,960

Komatsu is a partner to the construction, mining, industrial and forestry industries that maximizes value for customers through innovative solutions. With a full line of products supported by our technologies, regional distribution channels and a global service network, we help customers safely and sustainably optimize their operations. Our services are used to extract fundamental minerals and develop modern infrastructure.

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.” In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below. Shop Goodwill Tyler

This post is sponsored by Goodwill East Texas.