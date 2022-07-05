Koti Academy

Gilmer, TX

Daycare Teacher

Responsibilities:

– Design and follow a full schedule of activities and discover suitable teaching material

– Balance your teaching between logical and social exercises

– Provide basic care and caregiving activities

– Use a wide range of teaching methods (stories, media, indoor or outdoor games, drawing etc.) to enhance the child’s abilities

– Evaluate children’s performance to make sure they are on the right learning track

– Remain in constant communication with parents and update them on the progress of their children

– Observe children’s interactions and promote the spirit of concord

Identify behavioral problems and determine the right course of action

– Collaborate with other colleagues

– Adhere with teaching standards and safety regulations as established by the official sources

Requirements:

– Proven experience as a Child Care / Daycare Teacher

– Excellent knowledge of child development and up-to-date education methods

– Patience, flexibility and love for children

– Strong communication and time management skills

– Certificate in first aid and CPR

Benefits:

– Paid holidays after 90 days of employment.

– Free breakfast and lunch provided by the school.

– $9-11/ HR depending on experience and credentials

– Continuing education opportunities