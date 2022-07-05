Koti Academy
Gilmer, TX
Daycare Teacher
Responsibilities:
– Design and follow a full schedule of activities and discover suitable teaching material
– Balance your teaching between logical and social exercises
– Provide basic care and caregiving activities
– Use a wide range of teaching methods (stories, media, indoor or outdoor games, drawing etc.) to enhance the child’s abilities
– Evaluate children’s performance to make sure they are on the right learning track
– Remain in constant communication with parents and update them on the progress of their children
– Observe children’s interactions and promote the spirit of concord
Identify behavioral problems and determine the right course of action
– Collaborate with other colleagues
– Adhere with teaching standards and safety regulations as established by the official sources
Requirements:
– Proven experience as a Child Care / Daycare Teacher
– Excellent knowledge of child development and up-to-date education methods
– Patience, flexibility and love for children
– Strong communication and time management skills
– Certificate in first aid and CPR
Benefits:
– Paid holidays after 90 days of employment.
– Free breakfast and lunch provided by the school.
– $9-11/ HR depending on experience and credentials
– Continuing education opportunities