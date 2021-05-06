JOB ALERT: KPH Healthcare Services in Longview hiring an Account Executive-Liason

Longview, TX
KPH Healthcare Services
Account Executive-Liason
BA in Marketing/Business Administration or equivalent experience
3-5 Yrs. Sales preferably in healthcare
HIPAA Privacy and Security Course completion
Client acquisition and client retention. Prospect; meet with; present to; and acquire new business. Serve as the primary business contact for the client and maintain a high level of client satisfaction. Is expected to consistently provide excellent customer service to accounts, as well as represent client needs and goals within the organization to ensure quality. Must be able to pass drug screen and background check