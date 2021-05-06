JOB ALERT: KPH Healthcare Services in Longview hiring an Account Executive-Liason

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Longview, TX
KPH Healthcare Services
Account Executive-Liason

BA in Marketing/Business Administration or equivalent experience

3-5 Yrs. Sales preferably in healthcare

HIPAA Privacy and Security Course completion

Client acquisition and client retention.  Prospect; meet with; present to; and acquire new business.  Serve as the primary business contact for the client and maintain a high level of client satisfaction. Is expected to consistently provide excellent customer service to accounts, as well as represent client needs and goals within the organization to ensure quality. Must be able to pass drug screen and background check

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51