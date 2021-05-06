JOB ALERT: KPH Healthcare Services in Longview hiring an Account Executive-Liason

HOUSTON (CW39) – Summer is around the corner and people are more restless than ever to escape the house and get outside! Nature lovers can even get paid for exploring the great outdoors this summer. WhistleOut.com is looking for a Chief Adventure Officer for the Lone Star state. For $1,000 the CAO will explore the nature Texas has to offer. Other duties of the CAO include the following:

To apply for the for the Chief Adventure Officer complete the application found in this link. Application will close at 7 p.m. on May 21, 2021. WhistleOut will announce the winner on May 28th on their YouTube channel.