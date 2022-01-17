JOB ALERT: LabCorp Employer Services in Hawkins needs screeners

Hawkins, TX
LabCorp Employer Services
Screeners (MA, CNA, RN, LPN, etc.) Needed for Events

Duties

– Conduct participant biometric screenings which include; fingerstick blood collection, blood pressure, BMI, and body fat analysis
– Perform COVID-19 PCR testing, COVID-19 point of care antigen testing, and temperature checks
– Ensure participant information and all screening results are accurately captured.
– Provide excellent customer service and maintain participant privacy at all times
– Administrative and clerical duties as necessary
– Perform all other duties and tasks as assigned

Qualifications

– Medical credentials strongly preferred (CNA, MA, Phlebotomist, RN, LPN, etc.). Please note medical certification or license is required in some states.
– Minimum of 1 year experience working in a healthcare setting
– Must be proficient with performing fingerstick blood collection and taking blood pressure
– Experience with Cholestech LDX preferred
– Knowledge of HIPPA and OSHA
– Excellent customer service skills and ability to work in a fast-paced environment
– Basic tablet and computer skills
– Must have a reliable form of transportation
– Must be willing and able to pass a criminal background check and drug test
– Must be at least 18 or older
– Must be able to lift to 15 pounds at times.

Dress Code

– Collared white shirt and black pants worn in a professional manner with comfortable and clean closed-toe shoes with no visible tattoos/piercings (except single ear piercings).

Apply Here

