JOB ALERT: LabCorp Employer Services in Hawkins needs screeners

Hawkins, TX

LabCorp Employer Services

Screeners (MA, CNA, RN, LPN, etc.) Needed for Events

Duties

– Conduct participant biometric screenings which include; fingerstick blood collection, blood pressure, BMI, and body fat analysis

– Perform COVID-19 PCR testing, COVID-19 point of care antigen testing, and temperature checks

– Ensure participant information and all screening results are accurately captured.

– Provide excellent customer service and maintain participant privacy at all times

– Administrative and clerical duties as necessary

– Perform all other duties and tasks as assigned

Qualifications

– Medical credentials strongly preferred (CNA, MA, Phlebotomist, RN, LPN, etc.). Please note medical certification or license is required in some states.

– Minimum of 1 year experience working in a healthcare setting

– Must be proficient with performing fingerstick blood collection and taking blood pressure

– Experience with Cholestech LDX preferred

– Knowledge of HIPPA and OSHA

– Excellent customer service skills and ability to work in a fast-paced environment

– Basic tablet and computer skills

– Must have a reliable form of transportation

– Must be willing and able to pass a criminal background check and drug test

– Must be at least 18 or older

– Must be able to lift to 15 pounds at times.

Dress Code

– Collared white shirt and black pants worn in a professional manner with comfortable and clean closed-toe shoes with no visible tattoos/piercings (except single ear piercings).