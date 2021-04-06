JOB ALERT: Learfield, Stephen F. Austin Ticket Solutions in Nacogdoches needs a general manager

Nacogdoches, TX

Learfield/Stephen F. Austin Ticket Solutions

General Manager

Bachelor’s in Sports Administration & minimum 3 years sales with collegiate and/or sports team ticket sales

Experience with Paciolan and Ticketmaster/Archtics ticketing systems

Advanced Computer skills required

Learfield IMG College is actively seeking an General Manager – Ticket Sales and Service to work from Nacogdoches, Texas for the Stephen F Austin ticket sales team. The General Manger of Ticket Sales is responsible for training, mentoring, motivating and coaching the ticket sales staff.

The person in this position will be responsible for developing and implementing a ticket sales initiative designed to meet or exceed the annual sales goals set forth by senior management. The General Manager of Ticket Sales will oversee the sales and service activities related to season tickets, partial plans, group tickets, customer service and other ticket products created in the future.

The General Manager of Ticket Sales will be responsible for implementing effective systems to monitor the professional development and sales production of each member of the sales staff and the achievement of reaching or exceeding the overall sales goals set forth for each season.