Crockett, TX

Lensa

Master Social Worker

Responsibilities

– Patient Assessment / Care Planning / Counseling

– As a member of the interdisciplinary team, assesses patients’ psychosocial status, strengths and areas of need that may affect rehabilitation and optimal treatment outcomes as part of the comprehensive patient assessment.

– Participates in care planning in collaboration with the patient and healthcare team to identify effective interventions that will help the patient meet rehabilitation, treatment goals, and improve quality of life.

– Utilizes FKC patient education programs, established social work theory and methods, social work focused interventions, and quality of life measurement instruments as part of assessment and care planning to address barriers and meet patient treatment goals.

– Provides monitoring and interventions for the patient to adjust to dialysis and achieve optimal psychosocial status and quality of life.

– Provides supportive counseling services to patients as permitted within the scope of their clinical training and state license.

– Provides educational and goal directed counseling to patients who are seeking transplant.

– Maintains current knowledge regarding local vocational/educational rehabilitation programs and assist patients with referral and access to vocational rehabilitation to enable them to remain employed, become employed or receive education.

– In collaboration with the physician and nurse, participates in the discussion of patient DNR status in the facility to ensure patient and/or family understand and make an informed decision about their care.

– Knowledgeable of and adheres to FMCNA Social Work Policy and Measuring Patient Physical and Mental Function Policy, including documentation.

– Documents based on MSW interaction and interventions provided to patient and/or family.

– Provides psychosocial support and/or Social Work Focused Interventions to address non-adherence, quality outcome, and quality of life concerns for all patients based on acuity level.

– Assesses patient knowledge of kidney disease for barriers that may affect adherence to treatment. Works with patient, family and health care team to provide education tailored to the patient’s learning style, communication barriers, and needs.

Education & Required Credentials

– Masters in Social Work

– Must have state required license

– Meets the applicable scope of practice board and licensure requirements in effect in the State in which they are employed

Experience and Skills

0 – 2 years’ related experience

*Travel required (if multiple facilities or home visits, if applicable)