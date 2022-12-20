Levelland Chevrolet Buick GMC

Kilgore, TX

Auto Sales Consultants

Responsibilities:

* Greet customers in a friendly manner and listen to their requirements in order to match their vehicle needs with one in current new or used inventory.

* Accompany customer on test drives and demonstrate vehicle features and technology.

* Build rapport with customers to build a base of referrals to establish a customer network

* Continuously develop product and sales knowledge to become the vehicle authority.

* Know the ins and outs of the inventory, optional packages, and the latest technologies.

* Learn to overcome objections and thrive within sales situations.

* Work the internet, phone, and personal leads to convert them into auto sales.

* Report directly to the Sales Manager regarding objectives and creative ideas.

* Complete all paperwork

* Close the deal and deliver the vehicle to customer

* Utilize dealership control and follow-up system and procedures

* Bring your A game along with a positive attitude to work with you every day.

Qualifications/Requirements:

* Sales experience is preferred, but we will train the right candidate. We welcome Sales and Customer Service * Experience from other industries such as Retail Sales, Industrial Sales, College Graduates, Real Estate, Self-Employed, Military, Management, Insurance, Computer Sales, etc.

* Telemarketing experience is a plus

High customer satisfaction scores and strong DealerRater or Google reviews

* Professional appearance

* Self-starter mentality and ambitious spirit

* Great communication skills with customers and team members

* Must have an outgoing personality, strong customer service skills, and be self-motivated

* Strong computer and phone skills (Internet, CRM, VinSolutions, Autotrader)

* High School Diploma, GED or equivalent

* Clean driving record and valid driver’s license

* Applicants must be authorized to work in the USA

* Please upload your resume and complete the online assessment

* Must be authorized to work in the U.S. without sponsorship and be a current resident.

* Must pass pre-employment testing to include background checks, MVR, and drug screening

Benefits:

* Generous pay plan!

* Medical, Dental and Vision insurance

* Paid vacation and holidays

* Opportunities for career advancement