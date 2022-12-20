Levelland Chevrolet Buick GMC
Kilgore, TX
Auto Sales Consultants
Responsibilities:
* Greet customers in a friendly manner and listen to their requirements in order to match their vehicle needs with one in current new or used inventory.
* Accompany customer on test drives and demonstrate vehicle features and technology.
* Build rapport with customers to build a base of referrals to establish a customer network
* Continuously develop product and sales knowledge to become the vehicle authority.
* Know the ins and outs of the inventory, optional packages, and the latest technologies.
* Learn to overcome objections and thrive within sales situations.
* Work the internet, phone, and personal leads to convert them into auto sales.
* Report directly to the Sales Manager regarding objectives and creative ideas.
* Complete all paperwork
* Close the deal and deliver the vehicle to customer
* Utilize dealership control and follow-up system and procedures
* Bring your A game along with a positive attitude to work with you every day.
Qualifications/Requirements:
* Sales experience is preferred, but we will train the right candidate. We welcome Sales and Customer Service * Experience from other industries such as Retail Sales, Industrial Sales, College Graduates, Real Estate, Self-Employed, Military, Management, Insurance, Computer Sales, etc.
* Telemarketing experience is a plus
High customer satisfaction scores and strong DealerRater or Google reviews
* Professional appearance
* Self-starter mentality and ambitious spirit
* Great communication skills with customers and team members
* Must have an outgoing personality, strong customer service skills, and be self-motivated
* Strong computer and phone skills (Internet, CRM, VinSolutions, Autotrader)
* High School Diploma, GED or equivalent
* Clean driving record and valid driver’s license
* Applicants must be authorized to work in the USA
* Please upload your resume and complete the online assessment
* Must be authorized to work in the U.S. without sponsorship and be a current resident.
* Must pass pre-employment testing to include background checks, MVR, and drug screening
Benefits:
* Generous pay plan!
* Medical, Dental and Vision insurance
* Paid vacation and holidays
* Opportunities for career advancement