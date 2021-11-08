JOB ALERT: Liberty Mutal Insurance in Big Sandy needs a Field Property Claims Adjuster

Big Sandy, TX

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Field Property Claims Adjuster

This role might be for you if you:

Have knowledge of coverages provided within various homeowner policies.

Capable of writing structural damage estimates of moderate to severe losses.

Effective negotiation skills.

Ability to manage workload while exhibiting good judgment effectively and independently.

Proven ability to provide exceptional customer service.

Strong written/oral communication and interpersonal skills.

Computer skills with the ability to work with multi-faceted systems and analytical skills.

The capabilities, skills and knowledge required is normally acquired through Bachelor s Degree or equivalent experience and at least 2 years of directly related experience. Ability to obtain proper licensing as required

Responsibilities

Investigate and determine coverage onsite of loss and adjusts all elements of Property Loss claims of moderate-high severity

Handle moderate- severe complexity claims assigned under little supervision

Investigate and evaluate onsite to resolve complex coverage and damage issues to include preparing complete estimates of repair for the covered damages.

Explain coverage of loss, assists policyholders with itemization of damages, emergency repairs and additional living arrangements

Works with and may coordinate a number of vendor services such as contractors, emergency repair, cleaning services and various replacement services

Identify suspicious losses

Recommend referral to SIU where appropriate and may assist the SIU in their investigation and settling of the claim

May be called upon for catastrophe duty

At Liberty Mutual, our purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. That’s why we provide an environment focused on openness, inclusion, trust, and respect. Here, you ‘ll discover our expansive range of roles, and a workplace where we aim to help turn your passion into a rewarding profession.

Are you looking to use your customer service skills in a role where you can see that you are making a difference in people s lives? Do you want a career with endless opportunities for growth?

As a member of the Field Property Claims Team, you will play a vital role in providing an outstanding customer experience by using your investigative and negotiation skills to resolve a variety of homeowner claims in a fast paced, detail-oriented, team environment. In this role, you will travel to the loss site to conduct thorough analysis. Every day is an exciting new challenge, as Field Property Claims Adjusters use cutting edge homeowner s products and services to help customers through the claims process.