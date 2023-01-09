Liberty Mutual Insurance
Golden, TX
Workers Compensation Claims Specialist
Responsibilities:
* Manages an inventory of claims to evaluate compensability/liability.
* Establishes action plan based on case facts, best practices, protocols, regulatory issues and available resources.
* Plans and conducts investigations of claims to confirm coverage and to determine liability, compensability and damages.
* Assesses policy coverage for submitted claims and notifies the insured of any issues; determines and establishes reserve requirements, adjusting reserves, as necessary, during the processing of the claim, refers claims to the subrogation group or Special Investigations Unit as appropriate.
* Assesses actual damages associated with claims and conducts negotiations, within assigned authority limits, to settle claims.
Qualifications:
Proven interpersonal, analytical and negotiation abilities required.
Ability to provide information in a clear, concise manner, ability to build effective relationships.
Bachelor`s degree or equivalent in addition to 1-year claims handling experience. Knowledge of legal liability, insurance coverage and medical terminology preferred.
Licensing may be required in some states.
Salary: $53,900 TO $81,800
GRS North America Claims is excited to announce our go forward strategy to provide employees with the flexibility to work from home full-time. Candidates who are selected for this position will be trained remotely and should reside within a reasonable commute of our Tampa, FL or Plano, TX hub offices to attend occasional collaborative activities with your team, as needed .