Liberty Mutual Insurance

Golden, TX

Workers Compensation Claims Specialist

Responsibilities:

* Manages an inventory of claims to evaluate compensability/liability.

* Establishes action plan based on case facts, best practices, protocols, regulatory issues and available resources.

* Plans and conducts investigations of claims to confirm coverage and to determine liability, compensability and damages.

* Assesses policy coverage for submitted claims and notifies the insured of any issues; determines and establishes reserve requirements, adjusting reserves, as necessary, during the processing of the claim, refers claims to the subrogation group or Special Investigations Unit as appropriate.

* Assesses actual damages associated with claims and conducts negotiations, within assigned authority limits, to settle claims.

Qualifications:

Proven interpersonal, analytical and negotiation abilities required.

Ability to provide information in a clear, concise manner, ability to build effective relationships.

Bachelor`s degree or equivalent in addition to 1-year claims handling experience. Knowledge of legal liability, insurance coverage and medical terminology preferred.

Licensing may be required in some states.

Salary: $53,900 TO $81,800

GRS North America Claims is excited to announce our go forward strategy to provide employees with the flexibility to work from home full-time. Candidates who are selected for this position will be trained remotely and should reside within a reasonable commute of our Tampa, FL or Plano, TX hub offices to attend occasional collaborative activities with your team, as needed .