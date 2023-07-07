Lifetouch Photography

Longview

School Photographer

Benefits include: Paid photography training to advance your skills, no prior experience required. Photographing in an active and fun environment with kids of all ages Competitive hourly pay of $15.50, paid drive time and more..

Lifetouch is hiring immediately and seeking energetic, creative, and friendly seasonal Photographers for school picture days. If you’re interested in an exciting career in photography, enjoy working with kids and love being in a new setting every day, they want to work with you!

The Skills You’ll Bring: Energy and passion for capturing the images of students to make lasting memories. Strong customer service skills. Willingness to work a varied seasonal schedule (mostly Mon-Fri), including early mornings and extended days as necessary. Reliable, insured vehicle and U.S. Driver’s License. Ability to lift and operate camera equipment (provided) – up to 40 lbs. Minimum 18 years of age with high school diploma or equivalent.