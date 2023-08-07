Lincare

Athens, TX

Respiratory Therapist

The Health Care Specialist performs equipment setups in a timely and professional manner. This employee is generally responsible for the setup of highly technical equipment such as ventilators, monitors, and CPAP units. The Health Care Specialist also provides technical assistance with equipment and may end up performing setup of all types of oxygen equipment as well.

Level 1 – Familiar with equipment and services provided in the home health care setting, or other experience in patient care

Level 2 – Minimum of two years experience in home health care

Level 3 – Minimum of three years experience in home health care

Must remain certified, registered, or licensed by the applicable state and/or national board governing his/her clinical practice or as otherwise permitted by law

In all states CRTs and RRTs are qualified for this position. Subject to state law/regulation RNs, LPNs, LVNs, paramedics, EMTs, and other clinicians may also be qualified for this position