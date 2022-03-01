Lindale, TX

Lindale Healthcare

Director of Social Services

Responsibilities

– Consultation with other departments regarding program planning, policy development, and priority setting of social services.

-Consultation to allied professional health personnel regarding provisions for the social and emotional needs of the resident and family.

-Consultation and supervision to social services personnel.

-An adequate record system for obtaining, recording, and filing of social service data.

-In-service training classes; and Assistance in meeting the social and emotional needs of residents.

-Obtaining pertinent social data about personal and family problems related to the resident’s illness and care.

-Identifying individual social and emotional needs.

-Assisting in providing corrective action for the resident’s needs by developing and maintaining individualized social services care plans.

-Maintaining regular progress and follow-up notes indicating the resident’s response to the plan and adjustment to the institutional setting.

– Compiling and maintaining up-to-date information about community health and service agencies available for resident referrals.

– Making referrals to social service agencies as necessary or appropriate;

– Maintaining appropriate documentation of referrals and providing social service data summaries to such agencies;

– Maintaining contact with the resident’s family members, involving them in the resident’s total plan of care;

– Making supportive visits to residents and performing needed services (i.e., communication with the family or friends, coordinating resources and services to meet the resident’s needs);

– Informing the resident or representative (sponsor) of the resident’s personal and property rights as well as serving on the group council to assure that complaints and grievances are promptly answered/resolved;

– Working with individuals and groups in developing supportive services for residents according to their individual needs and interests;

– Participating in interdisciplinary staff conferences, providing social service information to ensure treatment of the social and emotional needs of the resident as a part of the total plan of care;

– Participating in the planning of the resident’s admission, return to home and community, or transfer to another facility by assessing the impact of these changes and making arrangements for social and emotional support.

– Developing and participating in in-service training programs and classes.