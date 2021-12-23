JOB ALERT: Lindale Healthcare needs a Director of Nursing

Lindale Healthcare

Lindale, Texas

Director of Nursing (DON) Full-Time

Responsibilities:

Under the supervision of the Administrator, the Director of Nursing manages the overall operation of the Nursing department in accordance with company policy, quality standards of nursing care and government regulations, ensuring efficiency and excellence in the delivery of optimal resident care.

Qualifications:

-Current Registered Nurse (RN) in good standing and currently licensed by the State.

-Demonstrated ability to work responsibly as a team member as well as an individual

-Capable of maintaining regular attendance and to work evenings and weekends, as necessary.

-Ability to delegate assignments to the appropriate individuals based on their skills, roles, and interests.

-Ability to establish effective relationships with residents, family members and staff.

-Must meet all health requirements and pass background checks.

-Current DON and/or 5+ years of nursing leadership experience

-BLS

Benefits:

-Medical, vision, and dental insurance

-Employer-paid life insurance

-Paid time off

-Paid holidays

-Flexible schedules

-Opportunity to build a meaningful career.

-Long term growth and advancement opportunities

Exceptional career opportunity for Director of Nursing with at least 5 years of leadership experience in long-term care. Must have strong communication, staff development and quality management skills. Competitive pay, benefits and warm, family environment. Come care your very best with us!