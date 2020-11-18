JOB ALERT: Little Land Play Gym in Tyler hiring a party host

Tyler, Texas
Little Land Play Gym
Party Host
Full-time

A party host is responsible for the activities for the children and guests during birthday parties. Additional responsibilities may include:

* Sets up and cleans up birthday parties.

* Hosts birthday parties and leads activities for children.

* Assist party participants with check in and ensure guests are satisfied with their visit.

* Responds quickly, efficiently and professionally to any emergency situation.

* Assists with general maintenance/upkeep of party areas.

* Enforce all rules and regulations promptly and professionally

Apply Here

