JOB ALERT: Little Land Play Gym in Tyler hiring a party host

Tyler, Texas
Little Land Play Gym
Party Host
Full-time
A party host is responsible for the activities for the children and guests during birthday parties. Additional responsibilities may include:
* Sets up and cleans up birthday parties.
* Hosts birthday parties and leads activities for children.
* Assist party participants with check in and ensure guests are satisfied with their visit.
* Responds quickly, efficiently and professionally to any emergency situation.
* Assists with general maintenance/upkeep of party areas.
* Enforce all rules and regulations promptly and professionally