Liveops

Overton, TX

Remote Customer Service

Our Clients look for Independent Contractors who are comfortable:

* Conducting inbound and outbound customer service calls with customers.

* Creatively problem solving.

* Quickly assessing customer needs and providing sound solutions.

* Providing a high-level of customer service.

* Documenting details of all calls and customer interactions.

* Managing through multiple systems, programs, and screens simultaneously.

Successful Independent Contractors will have the following skills:

* Experience handling inbound and outbound calls

* Minimum 1 year of customer service experience

* Computer skills including navigating multiple tabs, windows and systems

* Basic typing skills

* Strong customer service and written skills

* Comfortable empathizing and remaining patient with difficult callers

As an Independent Contractor, you are self-employed and can:

* Work from home or any quiet place.

* Set your own schedule to work around your life.

* Enjoy the freedom and flexibility of being your own boss.