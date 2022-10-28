Liveops
Overton, TX
Remote Customer Service
Our Clients look for Independent Contractors who are comfortable:
* Conducting inbound and outbound customer service calls with customers.
* Creatively problem solving.
* Quickly assessing customer needs and providing sound solutions.
* Providing a high-level of customer service.
* Documenting details of all calls and customer interactions.
* Managing through multiple systems, programs, and screens simultaneously.
Successful Independent Contractors will have the following skills:
* Experience handling inbound and outbound calls
* Minimum 1 year of customer service experience
* Computer skills including navigating multiple tabs, windows and systems
* Basic typing skills
* Strong customer service and written skills
* Comfortable empathizing and remaining patient with difficult callers
As an Independent Contractor, you are self-employed and can:
* Work from home or any quiet place.
* Set your own schedule to work around your life.
* Enjoy the freedom and flexibility of being your own boss.