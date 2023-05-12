Longhorn Steakhouse

Tyler, TX

Restaurant Manager

Benefits: Eligibility for medical, dental and vision benefits. Two weeks paid vacation and 5 flex days in your first year. Company 401(k) with a match.

As a Restaurant Manager you lead and inspire your service and culinary teams to deliver a great guest experience. With your positive attitude, you are a role model demonstrating leadership grounded in the LongHorn Core Values. You’ll set clear expectations, keep the lines of communication open and recognize and reward great performance.

Position Requirements Current, salaried management experience is preferred.

Proven ability to develop teams and inspire a performance driven culture