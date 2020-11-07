JOB ALERT: Longview seeks Internet Steel Building Sales

Internet sales position selling steel carports/garages/shops/sheds etc. With an opportunity to make $10k plus a month. We will give you everything you need to succeed and more leads than you can handle. We are currently working 20k leads + a week. And not enough people to work them so we are needing 2 sharp individuals that can type at least 50wpm, learn really fast, friendly and SELF MOTIVATED. Soft spoken and meek seeming people tend to do best with online sales. We have a very nice office on Hwy 80 (W. Marshall Ave) inside Longview city limits. With desks and computers set up with dual screens and everything you need to succeed..