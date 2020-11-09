JOB ALERT: Longview’s SPAR Field Services seeks to hire Retail Merchandiser

|Longview, TX
|Retail Merchandiser
|SPAR Field Services
|Being an Independent Contractor working with SFS, Inc. means enjoying a flexible environment. Most of the merchandising work performed for clients is set around a client’s window of time rather than specific hours, allowing you to set your own schedule. You choose when and how much work you want.As an Independent Contractor with SFS,Inc., you can service various products, conduct resets, product cut-ins, returns, POP placement and other general merchandising activities. We have available part-time, on-going work servicing a wide-variety of clients/retailers for weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly visits.