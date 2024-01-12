Love’s

Van, TX

Assistant Restaurant Manager

A Restaurant Assistant Manager will help run our business by overseeing all operations in the restaurant. As a Restaurant Assistant Manager, you will ensure our teams are focusing on the customer in everything we do. Sometimes it is just a smile, other times it will be listening to their feedback and adjust accordingly. Customers come back because of your team′s performance! When you persevere, we all are rewarded. People are the Heart of Our Success!

Requirements: 1+ years restaurant management experience. 1+ years experience managing operations with an annual sales volume of $1+ million.

1+ years experience affecting and deciphering budgets and P&L statements. 1+ years experience supervising and training 5-10 employees. Proven track record of providing a quality product and maintaining a clean facility. Ability to lift a minimum of 50lbs on a regular basis. Intermediate level PC skills including MS Outlook, MS Word, and MS Excel. Must pass drug screen and background check.

Benefits That Can’t Be Beat:

Medical/Dental/Vision and Life Insurance Plans, Flexible Scheduling, Road to Success Program for career development, On-the-job training,Competitive pay (paid weekly), Team Member bonus program, Holiday pay, 401(k) with matching contributions,

Pet Insurance, Parental Leave, Adoption Assistance,

Employee Assistance Program