LOVE’S

Winona, TX

Truck Care Tire Technician

As a tire care technician, we want you to go beyond the day-to-day work and truly succeed. You will have the chance to interact with drivers from all over, making their travels and their day better. If you enjoy making people smile and are looking for a great opportunity to grow along with a winning team, join us today.

How You Will Fit In

Take ownership of the sale, removal and replacement of tires up to, but not limited to, commercial vehicles

Assist customers with roadside services.

Be responsible for equipment repair and maintenance of the store facility including general housekeeping duties

Benefits That Can’t Be Beat

Medical/Dental/Vision and Life Insurance Plans

Flexible Scheduling

Road to Success Program for career development

On-the-job training

Competitive pay (paid weekly)

Bonus: up to $30 per road call