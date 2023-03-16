LOVE’S
Winona, TX
Truck Care Tire Technician
Benefits That Can’t Be Beat:
Medical/Dental/Vision and Life Insurance Plans
$20 per Road Call
Flexible Scheduling
Road to Success Program for career development
On-the-job training
Competitive pay (paid weekly)
Holiday pay
401(k) with matching contributions
How You Will Fit In:
Take ownership of the sale, removal and replacement of tires up to, but not limited to, commercial vehicles
Assist customers with roadside services
Be responsible for equipment repair and maintenance of the store facility including general housekeeping duties
Ability to work a flexible schedule to include some nights, weekends or holidays
Be mechanically inclined
Capability to lift minimum of 50 pounds, working in close quarters
Always put the safety and satisfaction of your customers first, complying with company safety policies & procedures
As a tire care technician, we want you to go beyond the day-to-day work and truly succeed. You will have the chance to interact with drivers from all over, making their travels and their day better. If you enjoy making people smile and are looking for a great opportunity to grow along with a winning team, join us today.