LOVE’S

Winona, TX

Truck Care Tire Technician

Benefits That Can’t Be Beat:

Medical/Dental/Vision and Life Insurance Plans

$20 per Road Call

Flexible Scheduling

Road to Success Program for career development

On-the-job training

Competitive pay (paid weekly)

Holiday pay

401(k) with matching contributions

How You Will Fit In:

Take ownership of the sale, removal and replacement of tires up to, but not limited to, commercial vehicles

Assist customers with roadside services

Be responsible for equipment repair and maintenance of the store facility including general housekeeping duties

Ability to work a flexible schedule to include some nights, weekends or holidays

Be mechanically inclined

Capability to lift minimum of 50 pounds, working in close quarters

Always put the safety and satisfaction of your customers first, complying with company safety policies & procedures

As a tire care technician, we want you to go beyond the day-to-day work and truly succeed. You will have the chance to interact with drivers from all over, making their travels and their day better. If you enjoy making people smile and are looking for a great opportunity to grow along with a winning team, join us today.