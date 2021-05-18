JOB ALERT: Love’s Travel Stops and Country Store in Mount Vernon hiring customer service team member

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) - Kilgore Mercantile and Music is a triple threat in the downtown area. The little white building holds a country store, an ice cream shop, and a music school.

The Gregg County stop is the only place in East Texas where you can walk around and shop while enjoying a cold treat before playing a musical instrument. The shop opened in 2019 and has grown popular because of the “homey” atmosphere it exudes.