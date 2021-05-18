JOB ALERT: Love’s Travel Stops and Country Store in Mount Vernon hiring customer service team member

Mount Vernon, TX
Love’s Travel Stops and Country Store
Customer Service Team Member
Full-time
Medical, dental, vision, 401K

Flexible schedule and team member bonus program

On the job training and paid holidays

As a retail or restaurant cashier, we want you to go beyond the day-to-day work and truly succeed. You’ll have the chance to interact with people from all over, making their travels and their day better. If you enjoy making people smile and are looking for a great opportunity to grow along with a winning team, join us today!

Apply Here

