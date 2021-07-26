JOB ALERT: Lowe’s in Lufkin needs a Flooring Sales Specialist

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) - The Nacogdoches Police Department found a 72-year-old woman dead in her home from an apparent assault, according to officials.

Nacogdoches PD received a sick call Sunday morning around 7:34 a.m. at the 2400 block of E. Starr Avenue. When they arrived they found Carole Favro, of Nacogdoches, who appeared to be deceased from what officials say was an apparent assault.