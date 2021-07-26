JOB ALERT: Lowe’s in Lufkin needs a Flooring Sales Specialist

Lufkin, TX
Lowe’s
Flooring Sales Specialist
Full-time
Morning and Afternoon shifts
High School Diploma/GED 1 Year internal customer service facing sales or 6 month’s Lowe’s experience
The Sales Specialist Flooring serves as an expert, explaining the specifications and features of a product or service to existing or potential customers, with the goal of closing a sale. This associate provides exceptional consultative services to customers and confirms their needs are met before leaving the store. The Sales Specialist Flooring is also responsible for executing orders and projects in their area of focus.