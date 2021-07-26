JOB ALERT: Lowe’s in Lufkin needs a Flooring Sales Specialist

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lufkin, TX
Lowe’s
Flooring Sales Specialist
Full-time
Morning and Afternoon shifts

High School Diploma/GED 1 Year internal customer service facing sales or 6 month’s Lowe’s experience

The Sales Specialist Flooring serves as an expert, explaining the specifications and features of a product or service to existing or potential customers, with the goal of closing a sale. This associate provides exceptional consultative services to customers and confirms their needs are met before leaving the store.  The Sales Specialist Flooring is also responsible for executing orders and projects in their area of focus. 

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51